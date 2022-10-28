Look: Maye Musk Reveals Swimsuit Photos of Herself When She Was 20

Maye Musk on the red carpet in Paris. Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

We love our calendar girl each and every day of the year but especially the month of August. Like Neil Sedaka sang in his hit song “Calendar Girl” in 1959, “When you’re on the beach you steal the show,” and that rings true for Maye Musk, who is gracing the SI Swimsuit 2023 calendar for that summer month. “This is amazing. Thank you so much,” the mom of Elon, Kimbal and Tosca wrote on Instagram of the new milestone with SI Swimsuit.

What’s hard to believe is that this is the SI Swimsuit cover stars first calendar shoot in more than five decades. “In 1969, I did my 1st calendar. Unfortunately no pic as it was hard to find your work,” she continued, while noting, “Now, at 74, this is my 2nd calendar. It’s about time! #DontGiveUp #NeverTooOld #AWomanMakesAPlan #ItsGreattobe74.”

The South African beauty took a stroll down memory lane and shared some black and white bathing suit photos from when she was 20 alongside the new image. The A Woman Makes a Plan author, who had brunette hair just below her shoulder with the same captivating smile, modeled a black and white cut out one piece as well as a white bikini. Scroll her instagram post to see the photos.

From that young age to now, Musk has always embraced her age and is appreciative of where she is in life. “I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age,” she told SI Swimsuit for the 2022 issue. “I’m also very proud that I can give a message to women in the world to aim for happiness, do things you like to do, mix with nice people, be kind to everyone because you never know and pursue whatever you’d wish to do. I really am living the best life ever, and I never expected it.”