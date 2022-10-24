Megan Fox Has Perfect Response After Being Mom-Shamed for Instagram Selfie

Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink" premiere in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Megan Fox was not having it when a commenter attempted to shame her after she posted a sexy selfie on Instagram. The actress shares three kids with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

She clapped back at rude trolls commenting on her latest Instagram post, captioned “Pick me energy 🖤🌙.” The Oct. 19 post featured a series of stunning selfies of Fox posing in a furry maroon hat and an all-black outfit. People were quick to notice her over-lined lips and the lack of kids in the photos.

Someone asked, “Where your kids at?”

Fox piped up with the perfect amount of sarcasm: “Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!?” she replied. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!”

Several haters also commented on her appearance, calling her “fake” and asking when she “joined the Kardashians.”

Fox, however, has loyal fans who quickly came to her defense.

“Holy man the haters nowadays,” someone wrote. “Megan you’re gorgeous and there are too many out there nowadays that are given a voice that shouldn’t have one. Don’t listen to them. Do you.”

Fox and Green share three kids together — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. The Jennifer’s Body actress is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly and they live together in Los Angeles.

“Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel,” the Transformers star added, further playing into the joke. “That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

“There’s so much judgment,” Fox told InStyle in an interview about maintaining a career and having kids. She added that there is a double standard with people constantly asking her where her kids are and why she isn’t with them while Green and MGK (who has one daughter with his ex) never get the same kind of scrutiny.

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out? No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids,” she continued. “They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

She also said a big “f--k you” to all the people who give her a hard time about being with a 31-year-old while she is 35 and perpetuating the ideas of the patriarchy.

“No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” she added. “We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”