Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Diana Flores Participate in Olympic Torch Relay Ahead of 2024 Games

The flame has been making its way to Seine-Saint-Denis and Paris since early May.

Cara O’Bleness

Paul Rabil, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Diana Flores, Shaun White and Xiaoxin Yang
Paul Rabil, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Diana Flores, Shaun White and Xiaoxin Yang / Jonas Friedman/Stagwell

Professional athletes and sports aficionados alike are gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics, taking place in Paris July 26 through Aug. 11. And despite the opening ceremony being just a little over a month away, athletes have been carrying the Olympic torch throughout Paris to celebrate the forthcoming games since early May.

After being lit in Olympia, Greece, the torch traveled to Athens and was then sent across the Mediterranean Sea, where it arrived in Marseille, France on May 8. Since then, torchbearers have guided the flame through various local regions or territories, including an appearance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday, June 18.

Megan Rapinoe as part of the Gold Meets Golden: Cannes Sport Beach Celebration
Megan Rapinoe as part of the Gold Meets Golden: Cannes Sport Beach Celebration / Jonas Friedman/Stagwell

Among the torchbearers for the occasion were retired soccer player Megan Rapinoe, WNBA veteran Sue Bird and flag football player Diana Flores. Retired professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil, three-time gold medalist Shaun White and table tennis player Xiaoxin Yang were also in attendance, along with actress Halle Berry.

Shaun White, Paul Rabil, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Diana Flores and Xiaoxin Yang
Shaun White, Paul Rabil, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Diana Flores and Xiaoxin Yang / Charley Walters/Scott Orlin Gold Meets Golden

According to the Olympics official website, the purpose of the relay route is to “showcase France’s beauty and diversity, its history and exceptional landscapes, and its knowledge, traditions and talents.” The Olympic Torch Relay route started in May and is set to conclude on July 26, when the opening ceremony will take place along the Seine River.

Diana Flores
Diane Flores as part of the Gold Meets Golden: Cannes Sport Beach Celebration / Jonas Friedman/Stagwell

Today, the relay is set to descend upon Drôme, before heading to Vichy, Loire and Haute-Savoie later this week. You can find the full Olympic Torch Relay route here.

Cara O'Bleness

