Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Drake for Glamorizing Violence Against Women in New Song Lyric

Drake is no stranger to backlash over some of his lyrics. In his latest album, Her Loss, the rapper dishes out a surplus of shade to various celebrities, including Megan thee Stallion and Serena Williams. The most pointed lyric came in, “Circo Loc,” where he sings “This b-tch lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion” and Megan Thee Stallion was understandably not happy. She took to Twitter to call the Canadian singer out for using the alleged shooting incident involving Tory Lanez “for clout.”

“Since when is it cool to joke about women getting shot,” she continued. “Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Drake suggests that Megan The Stallion lied about the July 2020 incident in which she claims rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot after they got into a heated argument in a car and she tried to leave. Lanez was arrested that night on a felony gun charge. Megan The Stallion addressed the episode in a CBS Mornings appearance two years later.

“I never put my hands on anybody,” MTS told Gayle King in April 2022. “I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of those times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.”

She recalled getting out getting out of the car and everything escalated quickly.

“All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b-tch.’ And he started shooting. And I‘m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” she explained between tears. “He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick, cuz I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

Megan Thee Stallion was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital after the shooting. During the interview, she showed King a medical report that indicated tiny bullet fragments still remain in one of her feet. The report included text messages between another passenger in Lanez’s car and his security guard reading, “Help, Tory shot Meg.”

She wrote more on Twitter on Nov. 4, explaining that “people attack me” for talking about her assault and when she defends herself, people are quick to say she is “doing too much.” The cycle “never ends,” she added.

Drake also took a pointed shot at Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake added fuel to rumors about a previous relationship between himself and the tennis great. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” he says. Ohanian responded with a clever tweet of his own.

