Megan Thee Stallion Wears Vibrant Purple Suit During Court Appearance

The Grammy winner testifies as a witness for the prosecution in the case against Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion appeared in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to testify against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot the female rapper in a July 2020 incident following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, wore a purple Sergio Hudson pantsuit to take the stand, and many social media users were quick to point out that Pete had opted for the color that is uniformally used to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Tory Lanez, whose given name is Daystar Peterson, is facing three felony assault charges related to the incident. (He has pled not guilty to the charges.)

Pete testified that while she had only known Peterson for a short period of time before the incident took place, the two became quick and close friends after her mother passed away in 2019, adding that their friendship was occasionally intimate.

Pete, Peterson and another friend argued in a car following the 2020 house party, which allegedly led to Peterson firing off shots at Pete’s feet while telling her to “dance” as she exited the vehicle.

Earlier this week, Pete testified that Peterson asked her to keep quiet after the incident, offering her $1 million not to involve the police. (Peterson said he was on probation for an prior weapons offense.) Initially, she told police she had injured her feet stepping in glass. Pete, 27, stated that she now has nerve damage as a result of the event.

"People don't believe women," Pete testified. “I'm telling on one of y'all's friends and now everybody is gonna hate me.”

Pete, who has reportedly earned $13 million this year, made history in November when she was the first Black woman to be on the cover of Forbes annual 30 Under 30 issue.

