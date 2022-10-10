Megan Thee Stallion performs at SUPERBLOOM Festival 2022 in Munich. Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is teasing us all in her latest Instagram post. She shared a carousel of pics of herself wearing a denim jacket and skirt with fiery red hair. In one of the photos, she is holding a Stranger Things placard and, in another, she is sitting in a Netflix-branded director’s chair. She wrote a cryptic caption: “🕷️🕸️❤️.”

The Houston native, whose legal name is Megan Pete, also included a snap of her new acrylic nails decorated with black spiders in various creepy positions. Is this all just an ode to spooky season or is she about to make a cameo (or even better, a recurring role) on Stranger Things?

While a Megan Thee Stallion and Stranger Things collaboration would undoubtedly be super exciting, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise, given that she signed a production deal with Netflix in December 2021. This also wouldn’t be her first acting gig. The Grammy winner has appeared on Good Girls and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, was a celebrity judge on HBO’s Legendary, and is hosting this week’s installment of Saturday Night Live. (Perhaps this post has something to do with her SNL appearance?)

Stranger Things has not yet announced a release date for its highly-anticipated fifth and final season. While the story’s arc is set to come full circle, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have promised it won’t be the end of the franchise. The show premiered in 2016 and has won the Emmy for best drama three times.

Megan Thee Stallion is the closing keynote speaker at the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pete has had a busy few months outside of her usual musical sphere. (She released her new album, Traumazine, and headlined the Reading Festival in August.) Last month she launched a website to help fans access mental health resources. On Oct. 4, she spoke at the Forbes Under 30 summit and opened up about the importance of creating generational wealth.