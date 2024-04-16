Michelle Jenneke Is ‘Honoured’ to Win Australian Olympic Trials and Earn Second Olympic Appearance
The 2024 Paris Olympics are just months away, and qualifying is starting to ramp up. First time Olympians and returning athletes are making the case for their chance to compete in France—and Michelle Jenneke just made a successful one.
The Australian professional track star is a 100 meter hurdler. In 2016, she punched her ticket for her first Olympic appearance, finishing top of the field in her event at the Australian national championships to earn a spot in Rio.
On Sunday, she did it again. With a time of 12.88 seconds, Jenneke won the 100 meter hurdles event at this year’s Australian national championships, and in doing so, secured a spot in her second Olympic games.
It was a big moment for the star athlete, who didn’t qualify for the 2020 Games. “Honoured to have walked away with the win at the Aussie Olympic Trials and to be officially selected for my 2nd Olympics,” she wrote in an Instagram post following the weekend performance. “Now all eyes focussed on Paris.”
At the 2016 games, Jenneke failed to make it out of the opening round of the 100 meter hurdles. On the track in Rio, she clocked a 13.26, putting her in sixth place in her heat and ensuring an early exit from the competition.
This year, there is no doubt that the 30-year-old has her eyes set on a better performance. With the Opening Ceremony set for the end of July, she’s got time to prepare—and we have no doubt that she will be putting in the work.