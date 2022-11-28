Miley Cyrus Is Beaming in Viral IG Post Celebrating Her 30th Birthday

The “Wrecking Ball” singer posed with a cake for the special occasion.

Miley Cyrus. Michael Tran/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, smiley Miley!

Miley Cyrus turned 30 last week and shared the cutest photo of herself cheesing and holding a cake on Sunday, Nov. 27.

“30,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes 💕.”

The singer, songwriter and actress tagged photographer Pat Pedraja in the post that garnered more than three million likes in less than one day. The Hannah Montana alum beamed bright as the focus of a photo behind a cake decorated with white frosting, rainbow sprinkles and KitKats scattered around the perimeter. Her blonde hair was straight and her blue eyes popped behind layers of black mascara.

Several fans and A-list celebrity friends chimed into the comment section to wish the “Malibu” singer a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Lisa Rinna while Vijat M said “🎂🔥 HBD ICON 🔥🎂.”

Dolly Parton, Cyrus’s godmother, friend and Miley’s New Year’s Eve co-host shared her own post to celebrate the occasion on Nov. 23.

“Happy birthday @MileyCyrus,” the 76-year-old country music icon wrote. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year ❤️!!”

Pete Davidson was Cyrus’s sidekick last Dec. 31 in Miami when the special aired live on NBC.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” Cyrus says in a promo video for the special.

“Well, we do that every day, don’t we, Miley?” Parton responds. Cyrus adds, “You taught me well” before their duet rendition of “Jolene” plays.

