Miley Cyrus Promotes New Single ‘Flowers’ With Acoustic Shower Karaoke

Just days after announcing her new studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus shared a spicy Instagram post to promote the record’s first single, “Flowers.”

On Jan. 9, the pop star offered up a video clip from her shower to IG. The snippet showed Cyrus’s back as she belted out an acoustic version of the track.

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours, yeah / Some things you don't understand / But I can take myself dancing, yeah / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” the 30-year-old sang.

She captioned the promo, “FLOWERS SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11AM LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12AM NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7PM LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4PM.”

The post has already racked up more than 1.8 million likes and tons of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s 192 million followers piped in to the comments section to share their excitement.

“THIS IS CLASSIC ALREADY,” wrote one fan, while another follower commented, “JUST DROP THE TOUR DATE.”

Cyrus will release “Flowers” on Friday, Jan. 13. The timing has fans in a frenzy, as the date also happens to be the 33rd birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The two got engaged in May 2012, then tied the knot in December ’18. The pair split in August 2019 and their divorced was finalized in January 2020.

Adding to the hype surrounding the track, some Twitter users think Cyrus’s new single is a response to the Bruno Mars song, “When I Was Your Man.”

