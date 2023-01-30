Millie Bobby Brown Declares ‘Blondes Have More Fun Anyway’

Millie Bobby Brown. Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown never shies away from sharing her thoughts on social media, and the Stranger Things actress took a firm stance on the old “blondes versus brunettes” debate on Sunday.

Brown’s Instagram post featured two pics, including a blurry black-and-white snap of herself and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi laughing. In an additional photo, the 18-year-old struck a pose wearing a sparkly black halter top and jean bottoms. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, while her long, blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders.

“blondes have more fun anyway,” she captioned the post she shared with her 61.5 million IG followers.

Friends and fans chimed in to the comments section to share their own thoughts on Brown’s claim, while others complimented the precious duo.

“HOLY ADORABLE,” said Stranger Things co-star and real-life BFF Noah Schnapp.

“Shouldn’t you be fighting vecna? 🤨,” quipped one fan, while another person piped in with, “Bro ur last name is literally brown.”

“Is this a hate to brunettes? 😭,” wrote one person, while another stated, “Caption true.”

The florence by mills founder frequently shares sweet snippets of her relationship with her followers, including a few black-and-white photobooth-style pics of her and Bongiovi she posted on the first day of 2023.

“Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” she wrote at the time.

Bongiovi, 20, replied, “Your year babe love you so much ❤️.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!