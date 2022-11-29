Millie Bobby Brown Is Vacation Ready in Adorable Striped Bikini and Cut-Off Jean Shorts

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It might be almost December but Millie Bobby Brown is ready for a tropical vacation. The Stranger Things star shared an adorable carousel of photos on Instagram.

“Solar power,” she captioned the Nov. 25 post.

She wore high-waisted dark denim shorts, a red, white and blue striped bikini and a collared shirt that was cropped above her chest. Brown paired the look with gold hoops, black sunglasses and brown Louis Vuitton slides.

The Florence by Mills founder posed against a white wall, looking off into the distance in the first photo. In the second photo, taken from the back, Brown shows off her sleeked back triple braid and the final photo was taken with a disposable camera filter on it.

Brown tagged her hair and makeup artist, Rho, who is often the magician behind the 20-year-old’s stylish glam.

On Nov. 24, Brown posted a montage of pics and clips of her and her new beau, Jake Bongiovi, in paradise. Bongiovi, 20, left a dizzy-face emoji in the comment section of her recent post.

The Enola Holmes star and the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London. Since then, they have been seen out and about hand in hand and shared tons of content from their extravagant vacations together on social media.

Bongiovi shared his own post from their Thanksgiving beach trip. “Plenty to be thankful for 🫂,” he captioned the seven-second video of them holding hands and walking.

