Watch: Miranda Lambert Video of Her Husband’s Dancing Goes Viral

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are each other’s biggest fans. Aww! The country music star posted an Instagram video of the duo, dancing to her latest single “Actin’ Up” at the BMI Country Awards.

The 38-year-old singer wore a black and green blazer mini dress and a BMI medal around her neck as she and her suited-up hubby, each holding a glass of wine, shimmied from side to side. Lambert, styled by Tiffany Gifford, paired the Safiyaa dress with hoop earrings and matching green heels and clutch. Her glam, by makeup artist Moani Lee, featured a green smoky eye and glossy pink lips, and her blonde locks were loosely curled by Johnny Lavoy.

“Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin (thanks to preshow @red55winery in our @wandajunehome glasses 🍷),” she wrote about the song from her 2022 album Palomino.

One fan chimed in to the comments and said, “y’all are always dancing and it’s the cutest thing ever!!!”

“Looking good! Enjoying life, that’s what it’s about.” another fan wrote.



The three-time Grammy Award-winner performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Awards on Nov. 9.

She also joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire on stage for an emotional tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who passed away last month. The three women kicked off the 56th Annual CMA Awards with a medley of Lynn’s songs including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “You’re Lookin’ at Country.”

