Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Secretly Got Married

The couple met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition and dated for two years.

Fabiola Valentín (left) at New York Fashion Week and Mariana Varela (right) at Cirque Du Soleil. Noam Galai/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The most beautiful couple in the world just got married. Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín announced in a joint Instagram post that they tied the knot on Oct. 28, having dated in secret for two years.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” they wrote.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, met in 2020 at the Miss Grand International competition where they both placed in the top 10.

The montage features photos and videos of their relationship — traveling, cuddling and celebrating their love. They also tossed in some clips of the proposal (which involved inflatable “Marry Me?” balloons), their gorgeous diamond rings and their beautiful wedding day.

Varela wore a white open-collared jacket and black pants while Valentín opted for a white blazer dress. The newlyweds shared a kiss outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Fans and fellow pageant queens flooded the comment section with support.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union 😍,” Abena Akuaba wrote.

“Omg! Congratulations sisters! Lovelovelove! ❤️😍,” Samantha Bernado chimed.

“W O O W! 😍 Many congratulations, I hope you have all the happiness you deserve. Long live love ❤️,” piped Angela Yuriar.

Varela responded to the kind words, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed 🙏🏼 ❤️ I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”