Look: Molly Sims Jokes About Attaching Swimsuit Photo to Her OOO Email and We’re Here for It

Sims appears to be having fun in the sun on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Molly Sims at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Model and actress Molly Sims famously wore a $30 million diamond bikini in the 2006 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and the multi-hyphenate is still serving up hot looks in a swimsuit today—albeit a more casual one.

The Lipstick on the Rim podcast host shared an Instagram photo from a recent sunny vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico clad in a black cut-out bathing suit with the caption, “The photos I’m attaching to my out of office email 🌴.”

In the photo, Sims is rocking an all black swimsuit from luxury swimwear brand, PQ Swim, and expertly matches her swimsuit with classic black sunglasses from TOTEME. In true vacation fashion, she has opted for no shoes, and Sims is letting her long blonde hair loose, wearing it in waves down her back.

Actress and real estate agent Chrishell Stause commented, “Yesssss👏🔥,” while facialist to the stars Georgia Louise chimed in with a similar sentiment: “Yes ❤️🔥.” Sims received plenty of compliments on both her cute swimsuit and whimsical sense of humor.

Just a day prior, Sims shared an Instagram post saying she was heading to Cabo San Lucas for Thanksgiving break, packing in a lacrosse tournament, birthday party and other social events with her family before jetting off.

Sims and her husband, film producer Scott Stuber, have been married since 2011. The couple share three children—Brooks, Scarlett and Grey—and the resort city is her family’s favorite vacation spot, according to her website.

“All of our friends and their kids vacation there for winter and spring break, so it’s always a party,” she wrote. “It’s not just an adult trip, but the kids have a blast as well.”

