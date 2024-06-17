Monet McMichael Shares How She Gained Confidence in Sharing Her Life Online
TikTok sensation Monet McMichael just released her very own fragrance, Rose Era, in partnership with perfume brand Snif. The content creator, who is best known for her chatty and candid “get ready with me” videos and makeup tutorials, chatted with Byrdie in promotion of the new business venture. She discussed everything from the creation process and the inspiration behind the scent to what she’s learned and what she’s looking forward to next.
The 24-year-old, who is of Puerto Rican and African American descent, also touched on how she’s using her platform to inspire women and discussed how far she’s come over the past year, both personally and professionally.
“I like to look back at videos from when I first started because my confidence has evolved. I give myself credit because I was so scared and nervous about people seeing my content. You get stuck in that fear of people seeing you for you. But once I conquered that feeling, that’s where all my confidence came from,” she shared. “It helps to imagine your videos being in the hands of someone who is your biggest fan and to only give your energy to positivity. It’s easier said than done sometimes. Sometimes, you don’t want to be perceived or seen, but you must continue showing up for yourself.”
McMichael added that she is still just a human navigating the world of internet fame, and she’s so thankful for her fans and supporters for getting her to where she is today. While consistency has been key in the past, now she’s trying to create more of a balance between being online for work and taking time to unplug—which means going on lots of walks, playing Fortnite with her siblings, talking to her mom and taking care of her plants.
SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover star Alix Earle is also a big fan of her fellow New Jersey native. The two have become close, as they gained popularity around the same time though the video-based platform.