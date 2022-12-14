Naomi Campbell’s MasterClass in Modeling Offers Fundamentals and Confidence Tips

Naomi Campbell. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Naomi Campbell is teaching modeling fundamentals in a new MasterClass series that will also explore tips for building your confidence in everyday life.

The London-born former SI Swimsuit model is an absolute icon: she began modeling at 15 and has graced the cover of hundreds of magazine throughout her illustrious career, while working to make the fashion industry a more inclusive and diverse space.

The 52-year-old is also a mom and activist, and in 2005, she founded Fashion For Relief, a company that raises charitable dollars for both environmental and humanitarian causes.

So, who better to teach a class about taking on life with confidence?

Lessons in Campbell’s modeling MasterClass cover topics like casting calls, how to get an agent, learning how to pose for photos, tips for developing a signature walk and more. She also shares personal anecdotes and uses her own career as a teaching tool throughout the series.

“Join me as I share life lessons, some of my never-before-told modeling stories and tips on how to bring confidence into any room,” she said in a promo.

“Naomi is a legend, whose confidence, poise and fearlessness have helped her inspire and advocate for younger generations coming up in the fashion world and beyond,” MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier said in a press release. “In her class, she teaches members how to harness their power and show up as their best selves, both in front of the camera and in everyday life.”

Campbell recently chatted with People about her new role as a teacher on the online learning platform, saying she “always wanted to share” her knowledge and that modeling is truly an art form.

“I believe I’ve always said in my interviews... that there was never any type of lesson or book on our business. And I like mentoring. So it’s just an extension of mentoring,” she told the outlet.

Campbell’s video course offers eight episodes. A subscription to the MasterClass service starts at $15 per month (billed annually) and can be purchased here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!