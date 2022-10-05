Naomi Osaka Announces Release of First Children’s Book

Naomi Osaka attends Citi Taste Of Tennis New York at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Former world champion and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is releasing her first children’s book. She’s joining the ranks of other greats like Serena Williams and Steph Curry who have also published picture books for kids.

“So excited to finally announce the release of my first children’s book, The Way Champs Play. It’s the first publishing project under my production company @hanakuma,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to.

“This book holds an extra special place in my heart as a portion of the proceeds will go to my foundation @playacademynaomi which works to support young girls in sport,” the 24-year-old added.

The Way Champs Play, published by her own production company Hana Kuma, officially releases on Dec. 6th. Fans can pre-order and submit a receipt to get a signed bookplate. A portion of the proceeds go toward her Play Academy foundation, which aims to “level the playing field by changing the game for girls through play and sport.”

According to Harper Collins, this is “a picture book celebrating all the ways that champs play. Whether they are practicing patience as they swim, or teamwork as they dribble a ball, the girls at Play Academy know that playing a sport is super fun!”

In 2021, Osaka was named the highest-paid female athlete in the world by Forbes. Earlier this year, she left IMG to start her own sports agency, EVOLVE. According to its Instagram page, the agency, co-founded by agent Stuart Duguid, is “breaking the mold and pushing the boundaries.”