Natalie Mariduena Is Giving Major Olivia Newton-John Vibes in Her Latest IG Post

Natalie Mariduena. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Natalie Mariduena recently embarked on a fitness journey that she documented with vitamin and supplement brand Xeela. Over the course of six months, the SI Swimsuit model dropped 30 pounds, while she reduced her body fat by 12%.

Mariduena showed off her trim figure on Instagram on Thursday in a series of vintage fitness-inspired photos. The first pic in the collection showed the 26-year-old clad in light pink tights and a fuschia-colored bodysuit, in which she was clearly channeling the vibe of Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” music video.

The model wore her dark hair loose and wavy, courtesy of hairstylist Jenn Lagron, while makeup artist Alexis Oakley opted for a natural look with bold eyebrows and glossy lips.

Other snaps in the collection, which also featured Xeela founder Ilya Fedorovich, showed off Mariduena’s pink leg warmers, which completed her ‘80s-inspired look. In one pic, she swapped the tights for a pair of bright magenta gym shorts.

She playfully captioned the post she shared with her 3.4 million IG followers, “🌟lets get physical 🌟."

“U look amazing🥺,” commented one fan, while another follower wrote, “You’re transformation video was absolutely inspirational. Thanks for giving me the motivation to get out there and better myself not just to look good but feel good!”

“Need @xeelafitness branded leg warmers,” quipped one person, while someone else said, “omg HAWT."

Earlier in the week, Mariduena candidly shared several pics documenting her six-month fitness journey. “I love the confidence I now exude and the way I look and feel - sexy and strong!” she wrote in part of her caption.

