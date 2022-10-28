Nicole Williams English Posts ‘Groovy’ Halloween Costume Featuring Lots of Rhinestones and Pregnant Belly

Nicole Williams English at Miami Swim Week 2022. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nicole Williams-English showed off her growing baby bump with a fun 70’s inspired costume. The influencer teased the look in a black and white reel she posted on Oct. 27 highlighting close ups of bedazzled gloves and a metallic bra.

Today, Oct. 28 she revealed the whole look. She wore a silver bejeweled bra, green knee-high boots and long mesh gloves with rhinestones and posed for photographer Grace Scuitto.

“Groovy Baby,” she captioned the Instagram post and tagged her makeup artist Jenna Nicole and stylist Alexus Shefts. Her gorgeous silky black hair and bangs were left open and done by Tiger Bahmb.

If you follow Williams on Instagram, you know her maternity style has been on point. She’s been nailing look after look, often featuring her belly on full display.

The 34-year-old surprised everyone with the pregnancy news at Miami Swim week—she walked down the runway holding hands with her former NFL player husband Larry English and opened her robe to reveal her bump.

“To be able to now be a rookie and to also surprise everybody with my pregnancy, it’s just a double whammy for me,” she said. “It’s the two most unreal things I could have ever dreamed of.”

The couple, who got married in 2017 and have been together for a decade, have been open about their fertility struggles. The Nia Lynn founder began IVF treatments in January 2021 but took a year off because it was a difficult process to go through, and they felt disappointed that at they only came out with one healthy embryo.

“We want to secure our future and make sure that we’re able to have three or four kids or however many kids we want. I knew I had to do it again, but it was just so much,” she added. “It took so much out of me and it was so emotional, so I just took a year off and then we did a second round and got six healthy embryos.”

Larry English and Nicole Williams English attend Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Williams-English said she loves being a part of the SI Swimsuit family and has been attending shows for years.

“They’re so inclusive and make every woman, no matter what shape or size, feel beautiful, powerful. I love watching their runway shows because when the women walk out, they’re representing who they are,” she continued. “I just love that SI reenforces that, and they want you to shine, show your personality. They don’t want you to just be a pretty face. Everybody’s included, and I love that feeling of empowerment and that feeling of self-love and just being confident. And now it’s my turn.”