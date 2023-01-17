Nicole Williams English Stuns in Angelic Maternity Photo Shoot

The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie is expecting her first child with her husband, former NFL player Larry English.

Nicole Williams English. Tom Briglia/ Getty Images

Nicole Williams English is the most beautiful mom-to-be. The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie shared a series of stunning Instagram photos showing off her growing baby bump.

“Earth Angel 🤰🏻👶🏽 ☁️,” she captioned the Jan. 16 post. Williams English wore a sheer white gown designed by Michael Costello and large feathered angel wings. The ethereal look was styled by Wilford Lenov.

Williams English’s glam, done by makeup artist Rokael, involved strong contouring to accentuate her cheekbones and silver rhinestones around her eyes. Her long dark hair, styled by Cesar Ramirez, had a deep side part and loose, beachy waves.

Fans and celebrity friends chimed in to the comments to appreciate the gorgeous maternity photos.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” piped in Nicole Scherzinger. “STUNNING 😍😍😍😍,” said Liane Benjamin. “Wow... who needs AI when you are a living goddess avatar!" wrote Sharina Gutierrez.

Williams English is expecting her first child with her husband, former NFL player, Larry English. The two announced the news on the runway together during the SI Swimsuit show at Miami Swim Week last July.

The maternity photo shoot was creatively directed by Solmaz Saberi, who also shared a series of photos on Instagram accompanied by an explanation of her process and vision.

“Bringing my first AI collaboration to life was a spellbinding experience. Utilizing Midjourney to craft a moodboard for our photo shoot was like wielding a magic wand, it helped me materialize my creative vision with such vividness,” she wrote. “The final outcome was nothing short of a masterpiece, a true testament to the hard work and passion of my team. With the help of the ethereal @justtnic, who was an angelic model and @awinston88, who helped me craft a composite that was nothing short of a work of art from the images I captured and the custom wings I designed in Midjourney, we brought this dream to life. I couldn’t have done it without everyone that was involved, Thank you!”

