Nina Agdal and Logan Paul Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Congratulations to Nina Agdal and Logan Paul! The SI Swimsuit legend and her professional wrestler fiancé Logan Paul announced they are expecting their first child together.
The parents-to-be shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post earlier today. Agdal and Paul were pictured sharing a smooch as the 29-year-old internet personality held a series of black-and-white sonogram photos in one hand. In the second pic, Agdal, 32, and her beau were photographed gazing at one another as they stood in front of a beautiful backdrop of spring foliage.
“Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal,” Paul captioned the sweet post. Agdal shared the carousel to her own IG story, where she wrote “Cant wait to meet my new little best friend 🥺.”
Friends and fans of the couple quickly chimed in to the comment section with congratulatory messages of support.
“So happy for yall!!❤️❤️❤️,” 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Brooks Nader cheered.
“Congratulations on entering the best chapter ever 😍🥰💫❤️,” Hannah Ferguson, a fellow SI Swimsuit model and mama-to-be, added.
“What!! Congratulations❤️❤️,” 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Hailey Clauson gushed.
“Congrats !!!!” six-time brand star Emily DiDonato, who is also a mom of two, wrote.
Agdal and Paul started dating in 2022 and got engaged last summer while in Lake Como, Italy. “Engaged to my best friend,” Paul wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a carousel of sweet stills from the romantic moment. Shortly thereafter, Paul published a full YouTube video of the intimate proposal, which fans can tune in to here.