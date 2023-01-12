Nipple Covers and Listerine Tabs Are Must-Haves in Kate Hudson’s Purse

Kate Hudson. Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

Kate Hudson always comes prepared. Her purse includes staples like hand sanitizer, Advil and peppermints, but it also holds an assortment of random items and mementos. The Knives Out: Glass Onion star recently filmed an “In The Bag” video for British Vogue and gave viewers a taste of Hudson’s daily essentials.

“These are my nipple covers,” she explained, pulling them out of her bag and holding one in each hand. “I have to bring them with me everywhere, ’cause I don’t like bras. I like to put these on my boobies so nothing ever gets too aggressive.”

The 43-year-old actress said the covers help her avoid having a photo become “too much of a conversation piece.”

Hudson also pulled out a large Bose speaker, which she said she can’t go anywhere without, two packs of Listerine tabs, blue light glasses and a knit beret she bought in 2001 while shooting Le Divorce in Paris.

As for skincare, Hudson never leaves the house without a travel-size version of the Answer Serum by Symbiome. Hudson always carries around a “good luck necklace” with the names of her three kids, Ryder, Rani and Bingham.

“The irony of this is that in Knives Out, I wear [a necklace] that says Birdie,” Hudson said. “My name in the movie is Birdie Jay, but my dad, since I was 3 years old, has always called me Birdie, so I took that home. You can say I stole it, but I feel like I just thought it was necessary for me to have.”

The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days star is currently reading Sum: Forty Tales From the Afterlives by David Eagleman, and the book has also held a spot in her favorite Fendi bag for a while.

“My life is filled with reading,” Hudson admitted. “Whether it’s a script or articles, or things I need to be reading, so I’ve forced myself to read new literature.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!