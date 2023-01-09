Olivia Culpo Celebrates Christian McCaffrey and San Francisco 49ers Making the Playoffs

The model and the running back have been dating since 2019.

Olivia Culpo. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is a supportive girlfriend and she’s killing the outfit game as always. The influencer shared an adorable post on IG celebrating boyfriend Christian McCaffrey making it the NFL playoffs. The running back and the San Francisco 49ers secured the second seed in the NFC and will face the No. 7-seeded Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14.

“This time last week ❤️ let’s gooo @49ers,” she captioned the Jan. 8 post. Culpo was decked out head-to-toe in 49ers red. She wore wore a satin bralette, flared pants and pointed-toe heels. The 30-year-old paired the Retrofête look with a matching red coat and a bedazzled red bag.

The second pic in the carousel featured Culpo and McCaffrey hugging in a crowd. In the final photo of the series, Culpo changed into a strapless red mini dress.

The New Year’s Eve throwback post was shared with her 5.2 million followers, a handful of whom chimed in to the comments in support.

“Brock on!!!!” piped in Claudia Oshry, while Cindy Prado wrote, “stunning.”

Culpo also shared a snap on Jan. 2 of her and the running back sharing their fourth New Year’s kiss. The two have been dating since 2019, and Culpo included three photos from previous years.

Culpo posted a “get ready with me” video on TikTok while she was making her way to the Jan 1. game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Like most of her game-day prep content, it was a chaotic one. Culpo finished her glam while on the road in a giant party bus and made it just in time for kickoff—impressive!

“The real problem is... I don’t really know how to just not do the most,” she said. “I’m either a two [out of 10] and I go to bed at 9 or I’m like an a million and I go to bed at 6 in the morning.”

For her on-the-go look, Culpo used Kosas Revealer Concealer ($28), Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand ($40) and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($36).

McCaffrey joined the 49ers in midseason after six years with the Carolina Panthers. With the trade he moved miles closer to Culpo, who primarily lives in Los Angeles. The former Miss Universe starred in the reality TV show, The Culpo Sisters, alongside Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo. The season finale aired on TLC on Dec. 5, 2022.

