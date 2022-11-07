Olivia Culpo and Her Sisters Set to Star in New Reality Show Premiering Nov. 7

The Culpo Sisters TLC

TLC is launching its newest reality docuseries and this latest entry gives fans a peek into one of L.A.’s biggest influencers—and the lives of her two sisters.

The Culpo Sisters premieres on Nov. 7 and follows Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo as they navigate relationships, social media careers and life together in Los Angeles. The rest of the family gets into the act, too. The sisters jokingly say that their parents, Susan and Peter, are the real stars of the show.

“They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know because we’re not influenced by it. Sorry,” Susan says in the trailer.

According to a press release, Aurora, the oldest, will “always says what’s on her mind for better or worse” while youngest sister Sophia “considers herself to be the most Zen as she shies away from confrontation and tries to play peacemaker.”

The trailer begins with Olivia recalling her rise to fame after winning Miss Universe in 2012. “I went from being a small town girl from Rhode Island to L.A.,” she says. “But my sisters couldn’t stand to be away from me so they moved, too.”

The sisters revealed that the concept for the show was actually sparked by fans who would regularly suggest the idea in their comments. It started as a joke but as they began to talk about it more, Olivia put out some “feelers” with her industry connections and “someone took the bait.”

“I think everybody was really was hesitant at the beginning,” Olivia, the middle of five children, adds. “But we’re so insulated with one another like when you have a big family and you’re really close, it doesn’t really matter what’s happening outside. So we were ready to just hold hands and jump in feet first, and just see what happens and try to see if this is an opportunity that turns into something great. And if not, then we did it together. And it’s gonna be O.K.”

Though they are all used to sharing their lives on social media, constantly having a camera around has been a whole different ball game that they say they have just gotten used to.

“It’s just our lives. So I think sometimes it’s hard to see it as anything other,” Sophia explains. “It’s amazing that we get to share it with people and just relate to other people’s stories, too, because that’s what social media is for us. You’re just forming this relationship with someone you’ve never met. It’s super cool.”

And when one sister is having an off day and filming gets tough, her sisters are there to help and comfort.

“One of the best parts is working with your sisters is that she didn’t need to explain to us that what she was going through if she was having a bad day,” Aurora says. “That goes for any of us. [We] can walk into a room and we know exactly what kind of mood they’re in and how to treat them. And so we just kind of like navigated around each’s ups and downs and it was a lot of filming and a lot of long hours. So you know, you definitely got some drama from us because we were tired and everything seemed to have been coming to a head in our personal lives during that time.”

The moments shown on screen—whether it’s breaking tough news to the parents, fighting with one another or sharing details about a previous relationship—are authentic and vulnerable.

Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo attend the PatBo fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Gotham/Getty Images

“One day we’re going to look back at these like home videos—moments in time with people that you really care about—that are so we’re so lucky to have (on camera),” Olivia says.

Olivia’s and Sophia’s boyfriends, NFL players Christian McCaffrey and Braxton Berrios, make appearances on the show when their schedules allow. Aurora and her ex-husband Mikey Bortone share two young kids, Remi and Solei.

“We’re from such a big family that we’re just expanding it to everyone,” says Sophia. Olivia agrees: “Yeah, that’s true. Everybody should feel like the fourth sister.”