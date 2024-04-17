Olivia Culpo Shares Honest History With Cosmetic Procedures
Olivia Culpo gets a lot of questions from fans and followers about her cosmetic procedure history, she said in a recent social media post.
When it comes to procedures like lash lifts, lip fillers and Botox, the model is all in. Ahead of attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., she got a lash lift in order to give her eyelashes a semi-permanent color and volume boost. “It looks like I have lash extensions,” she said of the look. “It’s pretty intense.”
But when it comes to plastic surgery, Culpo revealed that she has never had any procedures done. Though she gets a lot of questions from her followers asking if she has had work done on her jaw or cheeks, the model denied the allegations. “I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery,” she said. Her face, she admitted, is “more sunken in now than it was 10 [or] 12 years ago,” but not because she has had work done on it. She went on to assure her following, though, that she doesn’t “judge anyone that has” gotten plastic surgery.
Though she hasn’t had those sorts of surgeries, she’s not opposed to cosmetic procedures entirely. Culpo gets Botox done in several parts of her face as well as lip fillers. She doesn’t, however, get filler in her jaw. There are a few areas where she used to get Botox and fillers, but no longer does. “Now I’m just embracing my natural structure,” she said.