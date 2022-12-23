Olivia Culpo Shares Selfie With ‘the Queen Herself’ Martha Stewart

The two are hosting a TikTok livestream together on Dec. 23.

Olivia Culpo. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo and Martha Stewart are teaming up for a holiday livestream on TikTok on Friday, Dec. 23, and the SI Swimsuit model shared a selfie of the two together on Instagram.

“With the queen herself @marthastewart48,” Culpo wrote in her caption. She also shared photos and videos of her mom, Susan, who Culpo shared was overjoyed to meet the iconic TV personality and cookbook author.

“She brought her a gift all the way from Rhode Island (and cried when she met her),” the 30-year-old wrote of her mother. The post also included a video of Culpo’s dog, Oliver Sprinkles, drinking water from a martini glass.

“Your mom omg,” commented fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, while boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, said, “The 🐐meets the 🐐. Love it! ❤️❤️.”

One follower piped in to the comments, saying, “The most class I’ve ever seen in one picture ❤️❤️,” while another follower added, “We need to protect your mom at all costs 💎💎💎.”

Culpo also shared a “get ready with me” video on TikTok ahead of meeting Stewart.

“I am very excited about today, I am meeting someone that I really admire. I am meeting my queen Martha today,” she said in the video. “Martha as in Martha Stewart. I’m a huge Martha Stewart fan, I just feel like I grew up watching her with my mom, so my mom is taking the train in. My mom brought her a gift, so cute.”

Fans can tune in to the Clé de Peau Beauté livestream event with Stewart and Culpo on TikTok at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23.

