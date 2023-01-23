Olivia Dunne Makes the Most of Her Leg Injury in Latest Viral TikTok

Olivia Dunne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been sidelined with a leg injury so far this year, but she’s not letting it get her down.

The 20-year-old college athlete recently shared an Instagram story with her lower leg in a walking boot, and the LSU junior showed off her sense of humor surrounding the injury in a recent TikTok video.

In the clip, Dunne is seen in the LSU locker room wearing a glittery, long-sleeved leotard. With her left leg wrapped in a walking boot, she zoomed across the locker room floor with the help of a knee walker. The song “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire played in the background, and Dunne knocked a pair of oversized black sunglasses down onto her face from atop her head.

She playfully captioned the post she shared with her 6.9 million followers on the platform, “burnin rubber 💨.”

The clip has racked up more than three million views in just two days, and fans quickly chimed in to the comments section.

“Scooter Livvy goes hard🔥," wrote one person, while another follower added, “You really rolling on that thing 😅.”

Others offered words of encouragement for Dunne’s healing.

“I was just in a knee scooter and boot 5 weeks ago after getting ankle surgery,” one individual shared. “Now I’m back and walking again 🙏 heal quick.”

Even with Dunne out of competition for the time being, the LSU gymnastics team has increased its security as a precautionary measure after fans of the social media influencer flocked to the Jan. 6 season opener in Salt Lake City and turned the meet into a spectacle.

Next up, the Tigers will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

