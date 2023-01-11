Olivia Dunne Shows Off Impressive Flexibility in Latest TikTok

The LSU gymnastics team kicked off its season last Friday, Jan. 6.

Olivia Dunne. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne didn’t compete in the Tigers’ first meet of the season, but she’s still staying in shape and getting herself ready.

The athlete posted a funny TikTok of herself doing the splits on Jan. 9. She showed off her flexibility and dropped a few inches lower on each beat of Doja Cat’s “Like That.” The singer started that trend after she did the same move on stage.

Dunne wore a black racerback sports bra and black high-waisted flare leggings. Her blonde locks were pulled into a high pony.

“a bit of a stretch…,” she captioned the video, which received 5.1 million views in less than 20 hours.

Just days before, the college junior posted a lip synching video in her sparkly purple LSU leotard. “meet szn is back baby:),” she captioned the post. It went on to rack up 3.1 million views.

LSU gymnastics kicked off its 2023 season last Friday in Salt Lake City, but Dunne wasn’t able to compete due to a reported injury. The Tigers were narrowly defeated by Utah by less than one point. Dunne posted a tweet after fans misbehaved at the meet.

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys... please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job,” she wrote.

According to tweets by a University of Utah reporter, there was a group of the teenage boys gathered outside the Huntsman Center Arena. The gymnast’s fans asked when Dunne was leaving the building and, at one point, LSU’s team bus had to move to get around the gathering.

Olivia Dunne takes a selfie with fans after a Pac-12 meet against Utah on Jan. 6. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Up next, LSU will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 13.

