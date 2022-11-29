Olivia Ponton Driving an ATV on the Beach in a Bikini Is a Major Vibe

The TikTok star went home to Florida for Thanksgiving.

Olivia Ponton. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton visited her hometown in Florida for Thanksgiving and because she lives so close to the beach, it was basically a tropical vacation.

The 20-year-old influencer took a trip to Lazy Springs to drive an ATV and captured tons of social media content for her 7.9 million TikTok followers and 3.3 million IG followers.

She shared a video of herself on a green ATV driving slowly toward the camera and smiling in a black-and-brown textured bikini. Lana Del Ray’s “Playing Dangerous” played in the background, with Del Ray singing, “Do you have a girl? / I don’t see a ring on your finger.”

“I don’t,” Ponton cheekily wrote in her caption.

“It’s giving living best life energy,” one fan commented.

Ponton also shared a series of photos on IG with the caption “the last slide is your sign to call me.”

The last snap in the carousel post was a selfie of Ponton wearing a backward camouflage hat. Several pics of a post-ATV-ride Ponton covered in mud and dirt were also featured in the photo dump.

Followers were quick to notice Ponton’s bleached eyebrows, writing, “where tf areee your brows” and “Who turned your eyebrows off cmon man.”

Ponton dyes her eyebrows once in a while. She shared the process when she did it for the first time in June before leaving for a non-working vacation in Europe.

Ponton posted another selfie video from her ATV trip on TikTok as she lip-synched to another creator’s original audio. “Think like clean girl aesthetic, but not,” she says. “What is the opposite of that, dirty bi---? Like, I don’t know. That’s me.”

Also included in the Thanksgiving content was a video of Ponton dancing in a garden pool, a setting that OG fans know and love.

