Influencer Olivia Ponton Makes a Statement in Giraffe Print One-Piece on the Beach in Oahu

The 20-year-old SI Swimsuit model showed off her latest beachy look on IG.

Olivia Ponton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TikTok star Olivia Ponton modeled a cheeky Inamorata giraffe print one-piece swimsuit just days after being featured on Emily Ratajkowski‘s podcast, High Low with EmRata.

Ponton showed off the scoop-neck suit in an Instagram post on Jan. 5. In the carousel of pics, the 20-year-old gazed over her shoulder and adjusted her swimsuit while she displayed both the front and back of her beachy look. She wore her dirty blonde locks down and accessorized with several hoop earrings while she posed on the sand in front of a wooden hut.

The SI Swimsuit model captioned her post, “welcome2myairbnbonthebeach👽” and tagged Northshore Pipe Masters Surf as her location.

Ratajkowski, a fellow SI Swimsuit model and Inamorata’s founder, left a simple heart-eye emoji in the comments, while several of Ponton’s other 3.3 million followers piped in with their thoughts.

“Such a babe,” wrote one person, while another fan commented, “Coming over 🔥❤️❤️.”

The day before, Ponton shared yet another IG post with several other swimwear looks, including a red two-piece and a black-and-white printed string bikini.

