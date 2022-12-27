Olivia Ponton Sizzles in SI Swimsuit Rookie Photos From Montenegro

Olivia Ponton. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

TikTok influencer Olivia Ponton made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year, photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. On Dec. 26, the 20-year-old shared a few flashback shots from her rookie photo shoot with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

In the pictures, Ponton rocks a burnt orange and hunter green one-piece swimsuit by Navy Ray. Her dirty blonde locks are styled in loose waves, and in one photo, Ponton accessorizes with a pair of orange sunglasses.

“@si_swimsuit in montenegro🤎,” she captioned her post.

“Love this bathing suit,” commented one follower, while another person said, “Jaw dropped.”

One follower chimed in with, “Slayyy😍,” while an additional fan piped in to say, “i’m so proud of you liv!!”

During Miami Swim Week earlier this year, Ponton, who identifies as pansexual, opened up about using her platform to inspire younger members of the LGBTQ+ community. She said she hopes to positively influence young girls between the ages of 7 and 15 who are struggling with their identity.

“I think it means a lot that now the [younger] girls that are that age and are going through that can kinda look up to me, being like, ‘O.K., yes, I resonate with her’ because for me it was like I thought there was kind of a look that you had to achieve to be a part of the community,” she told SI Swimsuit.

