Olivia Ponton Used to Be an Acrobatic Water Skier and Shared the Photo to Prove It

Olivia Ponton attends the DKMS Gala 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is a triple threat: model, TikTok influencer and ... wait for it ... former acrobatic water skier.

The 20-year-old shared a hilarious throwback photo of her team practicing a three-tier pyramid, and she is at the tippy top.

“Go liv, you got this!!! #tbt #waterski #livelaughlove #littleliv #swagmoneyyolo #what,” Ponton wrote, encouraging her younger self. “okay… so like this is us practicing on land… imagine it on water 👽👽”

The SI Swimsuit rookie’s friends piped up in the comments, finding the photo just as funny as we do.

“This blessed my timeline,” photographer Veronica Sams wrote.

Photographer Ivana Cook said, “I always forget you did this and it blows my mind.”

“Yess Liv! ⚡️“ Coral Gardens founder Titouan Bernicot chimed in.

Ponton posted a TikTok on Sept. 28 while she was getting ready for the Motorola Generation Next event. She shared fun facts about herself as she walked her 7.9 million followers through her makeup routine.

“I waterskied for nine years of my life,” she said before holding up photographic proof on her phone.