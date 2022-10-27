Olivia Ponton’s Halloween Costume Is Super Affordable and You Can Buy It On Amazon

Olivia Ponton is seen in Midtown in New York City. Gotham/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is ready for Halloween and she’s going all out. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie posted a TikTok with her friends fully dressed in costumes on Oct. 23.

“guess our costumes,” the 20-year-old captioned her post. She wore a pink fembot costume that can be found on Amazon for $34.99. The dress was sheer and puffy and featured two fur pom poms covering her chest. Ponton also wore matching pink gloves and added long blonde extensions to her curled hair.

A handful of Ponton’s 7.9 million followers ran to the comments to offer their guesses and a majority said various Ariana Grande outfits. If that’s true, Ponton likely recreated one of Grande's outfits from the music video of her hit “34 + 35.” The song and music video (which has 277 million views on YouTube) were released in November 2020 as the second single ahead of her sixth studio album, Positions.

Pontons friend and model Lily Chee, who is also TikTok famous with 1.1 million followers wore a transparent lacy black dress and cat ears, similar to Grande’s iconic “Dangerous Woman” look.

Their third friend wore an elegant deep cowl-neck white dress and knee-high boots. Grande posted a photo on Instagram on July 30 in a similar all-white outfit.

The three girls danced and lip-synced to a sped-up version of Southstar’s “Miss You.”