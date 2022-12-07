Olivia Wilde and Shania Twain Go Sheer at the People’s Choice Awards

Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde. Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It looks like sheer black dresses are officially trending. Both Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde showed up to the People’s Choice Awards and served looks on the red carpet in sheer outfits that matched their style.

The 57-year-old country music singer, who performed at the Dec. 6 event in Santa Monica, Calif., wore a leopard print bandeau, scarf and hood over a sheer top exposing her toned midriff. On her lower half, she wore a velvet maxi skirt with a V-waist and a mermaid silhouette. True fans know that the animal print feature was symbolic of her “That Don't Impress Me Much” music video released in 1998.

Wilde went for a slightly different interpretation of the sheer trend. The director wore a lingerie-inspired, Dior lace black dress with opaque high-waisted mini shorts underneath. She accentuated her waist with a chunky belt featuring a gold buckle and paired it with platform heels. Her hair was loosely curled and her glam included bold black eyeliner on her top and bottom eyelids, making her blue eyes pop.

Twain received the night’s Music Icon award, which was presented by Billy Porter.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon,” she said in a statement. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

Twain also got on stage to perform a medley of her hits, including a new song from her upcoming album, Queen of Me.

Wilde, 38, and her film, Don’t Worry Darling, won the award for the Drama Movie of 2022. She thanked her crew and cast, including Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, in her acceptance speech.

“Obviously this award isn’t for me, it’s for the entire production, and it is such an honor to accept it on behalf of the entire Don’t Worry Darling family,” she said. “We made this movie in 2020 when many people were not confident that audiences would ever return to theaters, if they ever reopened. And yet, more than 190 brilliant crew members showed up every single day during a pandemic to make something that they hoped that you guys would show up for and you did show up and we’re so, so grateful. There are just so many people who are so integral to a movie getting made. From our P.A. team to our AD department to our COVID safety team to our janitorial staff to our transportation team to the stunt performers, the stand-ins, all these people showed up, and they worked so hard, and they made so many sacrifices just hoping to make something that you would enjoy. So this award means so much to all of us, and it’s a real testament to all of their hard work. So this is for them.”

