Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo

Paige Spiranac. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Social media personality Paige Spiranac announced the launch of her new “OnlyPaige” website across her social media platforms on Jan. 18. She shared the news with a spicy photo, encouraging her followers to click the link in her bio to learn more.

In the pic, Spiranac sat perched on a bed wearing a long-sleeved bra top and floral bottoms. Her blonde locks were styled in voluminous curls, while her makeup featured sparkly lids and glossy lips.

“You’ve asked and I’ve delivered. Link in bio😏,” she captioned the IG announcement she shared with her 3.7 million followers.

“OnlyPaige” members will get exclusive, VIP access to subscription-only content like instructional golf videos and photos.

“That was something that was really important to me,” she says of the educational content. “So we got a really good production company to help us out. We put a lot of time into the editing and how we put everything together, and it really starts from the basics.”

Fans can subscribe to the platform on either a monthly or annual basis.

“This has been a long time in the making and I'm really excited about where we got to and I think, I'm hoping, that people are going to love it,” Spiranac says.

