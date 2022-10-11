Paige Spiranac Says Her Halloween Costume This Year Is Better Than What She Wore Last Year

The golf influencer dressed up as Harley Quinn in 2021.

SI Swimsuit athlete and professional golfer Paige Spiranac attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration in New York City. Mike Pont/Getty Images

Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac began trending last spooky season after posting photos in her Harley Quinn costume. She wore a red and blue color-blocked bodysuit that matched her blue and red eyeshadow. The 29-year-old also sported ripped fishnet stockings, knee-high black boots, a red choker and two high pigtails.

She teased fans on Oct. 8 with a throwback photo on Twitter and promised she would top last year’s costume this Halloween.

Several fans chimed in to guess what she might dress up as. Marilyn Monroe, Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, Catwoman and Black Widow were among the ideas.

Spiranac went from having “500 followers to having 100,000 followers overnight,” after being featured on the website Total Frat Move after a 2015 tournament win, she told Maxim in June. At 22 years old, that was a lot of strangers’ eyes, ears and opinions to deal with.

The Maxim Hot 100 Cover Star has amassed more than 4.3 million followers across Instagram and Twitter. She recently launched a calendar that retails for $25 and is available now for pre-order.

“365 days of Paige!” reads the website description. “Take advantage of special offers and surprise sales, product launches, and event invites when you purchase a calendar. Early access, special invites, and exclusive savings make this a valuable purchase, but the priceless part is 12 months of exclusive Paige pin-up pictures. Get yours today!”

The photos were taken by Spiranac’s mom at The Rusty Skillet Ranch in the Colorado mountains.