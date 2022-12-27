Paige Spiranac Reveals Health Scare and an Important Reminder for Women

The former pro golfer used her platform to urge women to be more proactive about their health.

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac is an open book who is known for being honest and forthcoming with her massive social media following.

Spiranac opened up to her 745,000 Twitter followers about a recent health scare and used her platform to issue an important reminder at the same time.

“Sorry for not being as active lately on social media,” the 29-year-old wrote in a tweet on Dec. 27. “I went on vacation then had to deal with my health. During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative, which I’m so grateful for!”

She continued with her “little life update,” urging her followers to not only get regular breast exams but also reminded her fans that “you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important.”

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer found in women in the U.S., but also impacts men. On an annual basis, it is diagnosed in approximately 264,000 women and 2,400 men.

Her followers took to the comments section of Spiranac’s post to share their support.

“Oh gosh I am glad everything turned out well! Hope you’ve been enjoying your holidays, Paige!” Said one person, while another fan commented, “Glad to hear that you’re ok. I look forward to you enjoying a wonderful 2023 with us!”

