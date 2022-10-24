Paige Spiranac Posts First Halloween Costume of 2022 and It’s a Major Throwback

Paige Spiranac has no problem standing up against bullies and naysayers, so her Halloween costume this year is very apropos. “For the @swaggolfco Halloween Costume Contest I’ve dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter,” the golf influencer shared photos of herself in the character’s green high-cut bodysuit, red beret with gloves and signature braids from the ‘90s video game series and 1994 movie. (Kylie Minogue played the role alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme.) “I love their Street Fighter series so this was a no brainer.”

The 29-year-old gave followers a sneak peek of her look ahead of Oct. 31 for the company’s Halloween costume contest, where winners will have several opportunities to win prizes. “We’re looking for the most creative Swag fans to show us what they got in our third annual Halloween Costume Contest… with a Swag twist,” they explained on another photo of Spiranac. “Dress as your favorite Swag character, cover or accessory for a chance to win a special Swag Halloween surprise!”

In true bad b*tch spirit, the Points Bet USA ambassador chose to be Harley Quinn for the second annual costume contest last year. “Happy Halloween puddin from your Harley Quinn,” she wrote while showing off her look and resembling Margot Robbie, who came to life as the character in the live-action movies.

In 2020, Spiranac took a break from dressing up much like many that year. And in 2019, she had to get creative when the items for her costume didn’t show up. “There are no mistakes, just happy accidents! That saying held true when all the pieces of the costume I wanted to do this year didn’t get here in time so went with Bob Ross,” she posted. “Also enjoy my self portrait I created.”