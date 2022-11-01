Paige Spiranac Rocks Baseball-Themed Outfit in Sharing Her ‘Scariest’ Athletes Of All-Time

Golfer Paige Spiranac attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is celebrating Halloween by dressing up, looking fabulous and imparting us with more sports wisdom.

The golf influencer shared a video on Twitter in partnership with PointsBet Sportsbook giving fans a rundown of which athletes terrify her. Spiranac is an ambassador for the Australia-founded sports betting company.

“Happy Halloween everyone,” she said, wearing a tight, cropped baseball jersey with the majority of the buttons undone and matching tiny shorts. “I'm all dressed up and I hope you are too. I thought it was only appropriate that we do the top five spooky scariest athletes of all time.”

At No. 5, Spiranac ranks James Harrison, “known for terrorizing opposing offenses.” He’s a former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker.

“I saw him at Whole Foods once and he was huge,” she added. “It was quite scary.”

Up next, “scaring batters and birds” is pitcher Randy Johnson. “Six foot, ten lefty,” she continued. “I do not want his balls coming at me.” Johnson played 22 MLB seasons, primarily with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

In third place is “the man nicknamed bloody,” Terry O’Reilly. “He racked up over 200 penalty minutes and five consecutive seasons,” she said of the NHL Boston Bruins player. “Scary.”

Runner-up is martial artist Kevin Ferguson, commonly known as Kimbo Slice. “Anyone who bare knuckle fights is a bad man,” Spiranac said.

And the spookiest, scariest athlete of all time, according to the 29-year-old is “the man, the myth, the legend, the monster of the heavyweights, Mike Tyson.” The American former professional boxer has been nicknamed “Iron Mike,” “Kid Dynamite” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”