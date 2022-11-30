Paige Spiranac Shares Six ‘Golf Girl’ Outfits for Different Occasions

The influencer posted a reel featuring cute looks for the country club, a public course and an IG photo shoot.

Paige Spiranac. David Becker/Getty Images

If anyone knows how to put together a golf girl outfit, it’s Paige Spiranac. The most-followed golfer, beating out Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with her 3.7 million IG followers, shared six cute and sexy golf girl looks in a reel on Nov. 29.

“Which one is your favorite?” she captioned the post.

The 29-year-old started off the video in a gray half-buttoned crop top and nude spandex before showing six outfits for the country club, public course and an IG golf photo shoot.

Spiranac’s signature blonde locks were perfectly curled and she sported a smoky eye and matte nude lip for her glam.

The first two outfits, for the country club, featured a preppy dark green long-sleeve dress with a deep V neckline and white collar. The second look was a black Lacoste collared shirt, paired with a black-and-green-plaid pleated skirt.

The next set of outfits, perfect for a public course, included a black scoop-neck T-shirt above a black-and-white-plaid tennis skirt from Alo. She also changed into a more simple fit: a low-cut yellow tank with black leggings.

The last two outfits featured a black long-sleeve cropped top and a green figure-hugging mini skirt. Her final outfit was a sweet white and silver cropped tank and mini skirt set.

While Spiranac no longer plays golf professionally, she does dabble recreationally and often shares tips on Twitter. She has built her ever-growing brand around her philosophy that women don’t need to be dressed modestly to be good at sports or to be respected.



That, in turn, has made her a target for internet trolls who think that when she shows off her body, it is an invitation to leave hate comments.

“This is such a complex, difficult situation for me because my body is such a big part of my brand and my business. I have set it up that way, for right or wrong,” she explained after opening up about the immense pressure that comes with being named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive. “That is just how this has progressed. And so I know that my body will always be criticized, because I put it out there and I need to be able to accept that.”