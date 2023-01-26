Paige Spiranac Unveils the Key to Keeping Her Fit and Toned Figure

The former pro golfer knows what works for her when it comes to wellness.

Paige Spiranac. Image Group LA/Getty Images

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac went one-on-one with her social media followers on Jan. 24 when she answered fan questions on her Instagram story.

Plenty of the former pro golfer’s 3.7 million IG followers submitted questions covering a variety of topics, from whether or not Spiranac is fazed by online haters to inquiries about her new subscription website, “OnlyPaige.”

One individual cut to the chase and asked the one-time SI Swimsuit model, “Whats the secret of ur excellent body.”

Spiranac candidly shared that intuitive eating and switching up her exercise routine are key to maintaining her fit figure.

“I have tried it all. My body weight has fluctuated a ton throughout the years, more due to just personal changes in my life,” Spiranac said. “Going through stress and then being happy and then stress and like all of that stuff really affects my body.”

She stated that she embraces intuitive eating rather than opting for strict diets, which she said have typically resulted in weight gain for her once the plan is over.

“Right now, I feel like I am the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever been, and so for me, it’s intuitive eating and not restricting myself... If I want to have something, I’ll have it. Always in moderation,” she said.

Trying different workouts is also an important part of Spiranac’s wellness routine, and she shared that she enjoys switching things up when it comes to exercise.

“I’ve been lifting, I’ve been doing Pilates, yoga, cycling... I think that’s fun to keep it interesting and different, so like trying new things, listening to your body and seeing what works for you,” she offered.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!