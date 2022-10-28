Paige Spiranac Slays in Baseball-Themed Outfit to Celebrate Start of World Series

The influencer isn’t just a golf pro, she’s also skilled at baseball knowledge.

Paige Spiranac attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is excited for the World Series starting today, Friday, Oct. 28. The golf influencer posted a cheeky Instagram photo of herself in a baseball jersey-striped two-piece crop top and booty short set. Her blonde hair was perfectly blown out and she sported a subtle smokey-eye and nude-lip makeup look. The series of photos were shared in a joint post with PointsBet Sportsbook, an online sports betting platform that was launched in Australia in 2015.

“World Series starts tonight!⚾,” the 29-year-old captioned the photo. “Who do you have winning? The Astros or Phillies?”

The Astros and Phillies will face off at Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 1.

Earlier this week, Spiranac posted a baseball edition of her “Basics with Paige” series where she explains the simple rules and terms of a sport.

“Since the World Series is right around the corner let’s talk about some baseball basics,“ she said. “A cleanup batter is the fourth batter in the batting order, usually a power hitter.”

She explained that “on deck” means the next batter up to hit, “fishing” is when a batter swings at a pitch that is already out of the strike zone. A slugger is a player who hits with a lot of power and a “frozen rope” is a “hard hit line drive.”

Thanks Paige!

“And we have ‘homework,’ ‘dinger,’ ‘bomb,’ ‘moonshot,’ ‘touch-em-all,’ ‘yardwork,’ ‘kiss it goodbye,’ — all terms for home run,” she continued. “Bag is another term for bass and lumber is a wooden baseball bat.”