The golf influencer had to say something after haters wrongfully corrected her football knowledge.

Paige Spiranac attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. She played in that year's ESPY golf tournament raising money for The V Foundation. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is a boss, but that’s old news. The golf influencer and SI Swimsuit model clapped back at trolls with a Twitter video and a snarky caption: “Class is in session.”

The 29-year-old explained how she was right to originally call herself a “football sharp” and the haters who tried to correct her were, in fact, totally wrong.

“So I jokingly called myself a football sharp because I’ve gone 19 and 10 with my college football picks,” she said. “Everyone my comments were like, ‘Sharp? Don’t you mean betting shark? Why don’t you stick to being bad at golf and showing off your cleavage and leaving the betting to the men.’”

Spiranac proved the haters wrong, defining the difference between ‘sharp’ and what people were getting confused with: ‘card shark.’

“Agree on the cleavage line, but the correct term is indeed sharp,” she said. “A sharp is an experienced, knowledgeable and successful sports better. A card shark is someone who wins a lot of money on card games, but by cheating.”

The University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer went on to explain some more betting terms, and Spiranac sure knows what she’s talking about.

“Chalk means favorite. Dog means underdog. The line is the current odds or point spread offered on a particular game,” she continued. “Pick-em means that no team is favored and considered a toss up. A bad beat is when you lose a bet that looked like a guaranteed win, usually when something very unlucky happens.”

“I hope that helped,” she added with a smirk.

Paige Spiranac of United States poses for photographs on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Fans enjoyed her risqué video for more than one reason.

“Only teacher that has students with a perfect attendance record,” someone quote tweeted, while another commented, “learning so much.”

Spiranac is no stranger to being open about the hate she receives, and correcting the narrative. On Oct. 6, she posted a YouTube video about the recent body shaming she received and how it was worse than ever.

“This is such a complex, difficult situation for me because my body is such a big part of my brand and my business. I have set it up that way, for right or wrong,” she continued. “That is just how this has progressed. And so I know that my body will always be criticized, because I put it out there and I need to be able to accept that. I’m trying to just be normal and have fun with my friends and go out and do all these things [while] still trying to maintain this body image that I have presented for years and years and years.”