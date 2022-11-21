Paige Spiranac’s World Cup Outfit Goes Viral

The golf influencer posted a snap of her revealing look in support of the U.S. men’s national team.

Paige Spiranac attends the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac doesn’t just pay attention to golf, she’s also rooting for the U.S. men’s national team this year. The World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday.

The golf influencer posted a pic of her outfit on Instagram, and obviously, it went viral. Spiranac wore a white “USA” shirt—featuring a DIY deep V neckline—that she cropped by tying it up in a knot under her chest. She paired the top with tiny blue-and-white striped shorts. The Nov. 19 post garnered 158,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments in two days.

The 29-year-old is a Purdue and San Diego State alum who began playing golf at the age of 12. Over the years, she has gained a large 5.8 million following across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Spiranac retweeted a video on Twitter on Monday posted by sports betting company, PointsBet Sportsbook.

“Hey everyone, it’s Paige and the World Cup is here,” she said. “I’m going to test my FIFA rating and see if I can potentially play soccer … football—uhhhh. Probably not looking too good but we’re gonna try.”

Spiranac then attempted to score a goal. Her FIFA ratings appeared on the screen after each time she kicked the soccer ball and her numbers were not too hot. She received a 58 for power, 99 for pace, 84 in shooting, 95 for dribbling, 38 for defense and 65 for physicality—leaving her with an overall FIFA rating of 81.

On Nov. 9, Spiranac posted a video on Twitter taking a dig at the USMNT’s kit. She said that the shirt—a plain white tee with minimal navy detailing and “USA” emblazoned on the front was “boring.”

She added that the Waldo kit from 2012 was her favorite before asking fans to comment which uniforms from previous years they loved.

The Colorado native retired from semi-professionally playing golf in 2016 and played her last game at Trilogy, ending in a top-five finish in October as part of The Cactus Tour. She ended that season with $8,010 in winnings.

“For me, it was never physical ability,” she said about leaving the sport. “It was always mental. I think it has gone better now that I just play it for fun. ... That’s why my game is even better than when I was playing pro.”

