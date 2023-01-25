Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby With Husband Carter Reum

The new mom announced the arrival of her son on Instagram.

Paris Hilton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are officially parents. The media personality announced in an Instagram post on Jan. 24. that they had recently welcomed a baby boy.

People reported that the couple’s first child was born via surrogate. Hilton, 41, shared a precious photo of the newborn’s tiny hand clutching her thumb to unveil the exciting news. The post racked up more than 1.4 million likes in just half a day.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” Hilton sweetly wrote in her caption. Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the entertainer and her entrepreneur husband on their bundle of joy.

“So happy for you guys!!! 🤍,” commented Kim Kardashian, while Naomi Campbell said, “Congratulations to you both , biggest blessing 💙.”

“I am Sooooooo happy for you . Sending lots and lots of love ❤️,” wrote Heidi Klum, while Kris Jenner piped in with, “Congratulations what a blessing!!!!! We love you!!!! ❤️🙏😍❤️.”

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton exclusively shared with People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Last year Hilton opened up to the outlet about her IVF journey, sharing that she and Reum were planning to expand their family.

“We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix,” she said at the time. “So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can’t wait for 2023.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!