Paulina Porizkova Looks Stunning in Beach Vacation Photo Throwback

Paulina Porizkova. Jared Siskin/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova shared a throwback photo Tuesday on Instagram alongside an incredibly powerful and inspirational message.

The image, which was taken on a beach vacation with friends four years ago in St. Maarten, shows Porizkova topless, posing for the camera while the sun sets behind her. Yet, it was the 57-year-old’s caption that really struck a chord with her 954,000 Instagram followers.

“We were lounging on the beach, and I brought up the topic of superpowers,” Porizkova said in the caption of her post. “What were our real life superpowers? What did we think of our own and those of each other?”

Her friends said her superpower was making other people feel beautiful.

“I was—stunned,” Porizkova continued. “I had often been accused of the opposite. My image, I had been told, had been making women feel bad about themselves for decades. But what my girlfriends were saying was that my presence made them feel beautiful.”

Porizkova went on to say that she makes a point to compliment others, which results in “a heartfelt smile and a little extra bounce in the step.”

She ended her post by saying, “Every woman is beautiful in her own and unique way. Why not celebrate it?”

Fans and followers chimed in to the comments section, praising Porizkova for supporting and championing other women.

Model Susan Holmes McKagan said, “omg so true! u do make other women all women feel strong and beautiful just like you! 😍🙌✨💛,” while novelist Annika Von Holdt commented, “They are right! You always make me feel beautiful.”

“The honesty and vulnerability is so powerful 🙌🙌🙌❤️,” commented fitness consultant Ashley Borden, “and YOUR BOOK IS AMAZING!! It’s like a little movie each chapter!”

Porizkova released her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, on Nov. 15—read more about the collection of essays here.

