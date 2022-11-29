Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Spotted Courtside at Knicks Game

The model and the comedian have sparked dating rumors, but neither has confirmed the relationship.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attend a Memphis Grizzlies-New York Knicks game. Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While neither celebrity has confirmed that they are cuffed, Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have recently been making public appearances together. The model and the Saturday Night Live alum sat together courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks game on Nov. 27.

The NBA outing came shortly after the two were first seen together in New York City and were photographed hugging by TMZ, when they reportedly used ride share services to travel between Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment and Davidson’s Brooklyn pad. The lovebirds were dressed extremely casually, in hoodies, sweatpants and puffer jackets, and seemed to be trying to keep the relationship—if you can call it that—on the DL. Clearly, they aren’t doing a very good job.

Davidson wore a dark blue fleece sweatsuit, sneakers and black sunglasses at the game, while the My Body author sported a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and snake-skin knee-high boots. The duo was all smiles as they enjoyed each other’s company and were captured by official NBA and Knicks photographers, who then posted to IG with the caption, “Pete & @emrata at The Garden 🧡💙.”

Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, sat to the right of the couple, while Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah, were on the left.

It was just over a year ago that the King of Staten Island star and Kim Kardashian began dating, shortly after the SKIMS founder hosted SNL. After nine months together, including an iconic first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May, the two “decided to just be friends” at the end of August. Davidson clearly moves fast!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ratajkowski married movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in a New York City courthouse In February 2018, less than a month after they were first spotted together. The two welcomed a baby boy, Sylvester, in March 2021, but called their marriage quits this past September amidst claims of the Uncut Gems producer’s infidelity.

“Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce,” a source told ET Online. “Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they’re comfortable with each other, and have a good time together. She’s in a good headspace. Things are going well for her.”

