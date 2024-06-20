Phoenix Mercury Players Hit the Stage at Megan Thee Stallion’s Concert in Arizona
Last night, Megan Thee Stallion made a stop in Phoenix, Ariz., for the the latest concert on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour”. In the crowd at the Footprint Center—the home of the Phoenix Mercury—were a handful of Phoenix’s WNBA players, who took to their home stadium for a chance to see the American rapper in person.
Among them was player Natasha Cloud. Standing in the front row of crowd, the 2015 WNBA draft pick took the chance to get Megan Thee Stallion’s attention. In a clip posted to Instagram, the athlete held up her phone with a message reading, “Come to our game,” attempting to catch the popular musician’s eye as she passed.
Cloud’s message quickly got Megan’s attention, and she promised the handful of Mercury players that she would definitely be making a stop at one of their games. “I’m so happy y’all came to the show,” she expressed to the athletes. After talking with them briefly, the singer invited the players up on stage with her.
“So I’m invited to y’all’s game?” she asked again once they joined her on stage. “I’m coming to a ... game!”
It wasn’t an unusual move for Megan Thee Stallion, who shared the stage with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese earlier this season. “She always showing love to the W,” one fan wrote of Megan Thee Stallion in the comments section of the Instagram post.
This was only the latest big moment for the WNBA in a season in which women’s basketball is getting more attention than ever. Mercury fans can expect to see the hit rapper in the stands soon.