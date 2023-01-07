Pretty in Pink: Paris Hilton Rocks Full Barbiecore Look in the Bahamas

We think the media personality officially wins this trend.

Paris Hilton. NBC/Getty Images

Paris Hilton is a Barbie girl, living in a Barbie world—literally. The 41-year-old socialite shared a photo from her recent trip to the Bahamas, and it shows Hilton decked out in head-to-toe pink in front of a bubblegum pink-and-white house.

In the Jan. 5 Instagram post, Hilton wore a flowing, cotton-candy pink Melissa Odabash dress, which she accessorized with a blush Furla handbag, baby pink sunglasses and neutral Rothys on her feet. Her blonde locks were pulled back into two space buns atop her head. Hilton posed solo for all of the pics with the exception of one in which she snuggled up with her husband, Carter Reum.

As for the backdrop, the landmark cottage is aptly called the “Doll House” and is located on the bay in Harbor Island, Bahamas.

“Feeling at home in this Barbiecore moment from my trip to the Bahamas! 🎀💅🏻👛💓 #Sliving 💫 #BahamaBarbie 👸🏼,” the former Simple Life star captioned her post.

Tons of Hilton’s 21.4 million followers piped in to the comments section to share their thoughts on her Barbiecore extravaganza.

“It’s sooo you 😍💘💖💘💕💓,” said one follower, while another person added, “Barbie in real life❤️.”

Hilton is enjoying some R&R after recently performing her track, “Stars Are Blind,” on Miley's New Year’s Eve Party with host Miley Cyrus and guest artist Sia.

