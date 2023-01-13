Priyanka Chopra Looks Like a Goddess in a Gold Sequined Gown

Priyanka Chopra. Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

Yellow really is Priyanka Chopra’s color. The former Quantico star stepped out in London on Jan. 11 looking absolutely stunning in a head-turning gold gown with a plunging neckline and sequined, ruffled detailing.

The 40-year-old paired her intricate dress with a long, white jacket draped casually over her shoulders and accessorized with pointed-toe metallic heels, statement earrings and a few bracelets. She wore her dark hair loose in a sleek blowout and opted for shimmery lids and a bold, crimson lip for glam.

Chopra’s photo was snapped as she left Phonica Records.

Priyanka Chopra out and about in London on Jan. 11. Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

A day earlier, the Baywatch actress was spotted in an equally chic monochromatic outfit as she celebrated the launch of her limited-edition collection with cosmetics brand Max Factor. She rocked a cozy tan turtleneck dress under a long tan jacket and accessorized with over-the-knee boots. Chopra’s dark locks were worn loose and curly.

Priyanka Chopra seen in London on Jan. 10. Ricky Vigil/Getty Images

Chopra is a global ambassador for Max Factor, and her collaboration with the makeup brand includes an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and nail polish in a variety of shades that are designed to flatter all skin tones.

“Inclusivity is the backbone of this collection and to help women feel confident and as a woman of color, I am all too aware of the struggles many people can have when searching for the right makeup for them,” the actress told The Independent.

